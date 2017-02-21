Love Talking: Kirk & Tammy Franklin On Dating & Friendship Within Marriage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Kirk Franklin and his wife Tammy came through to the morning show to chat with Erica Campbell about how they’ve kept their marriage going strong for 21 years. Tammy immediately notes their friendship; because they are friends, that helps motivate them to really communicate and investigate their feelings when things are rocky between them.

Follow @GetUpErica

Plus, Kirk talks about what they did for Valentine’s Day! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview in the “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Love Talking: Love Can’t Last Without Friendship [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Love Talking: If You Love, You’ll Give [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Erica Campbell On Understanding What It Means To Be A Good Wife [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]