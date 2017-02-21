Inspiration
Cheryl Fortune On Navigating Motherhood, Her New Solo Single ‘Fighters’

17 hours ago

Cheryl Fortune talks with The Willie Moore Jr. Show about touring with Kirk Franklin, motherhood and so much more in this powerful interview.

Check it out above.

(Photo: Cheryl Fortune Instagram)

