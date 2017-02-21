Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#TeamBeautiful’s Top #BlackGirlMagic Moments

#TeamBeautiful recounts their favorite #BlackGirlMagic moments thus far.

21 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Black women exude a magic that flows abundantly when we walk, talk or enter a room and we inject that magic into whatever we do. From Beyonce channeling her womanhood into the monumental album Lemonade to Michelle Obama’s majestic run as FLOTUS, it has been a year filled with #BlackGirlMagic.

Here are some of  #TeamBeautiful’s favorite #BlackGirlMagic moments.

MORE #BLACKGIRLMAGIC MOMENTS:

17 Times Issa Rae Was #BlackGirlMagic Personified

#BlackGirlMagic: Stunning Old Photograph Of Harriet Tubman Resurfaces

#BlackGirlMagic: This 19-Year-Old Spelman Student Is Running For City Council

#BlackGirlMagic , Beyonce , Michelle Obama , Tracee Ellis Ross

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 days ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 5 days ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 3 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago