The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty

Blue Ivy was chilling on a balcony in NOLA when she was spotted by some fans, but it’s her reaction that has the Internet laughing out loud.

The short clip of Blue is already being turned into a meme.

And the Internet is undefeated.

RELATED STORIES:

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy’s Family Night Out At The All-Star Game

Is Blue Ivy Carter About To Launch Her Own Beauty Line?