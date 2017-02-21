Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Stuck In A Bad Memory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

23 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell recalls that a few years ago, her friend Kirk Franklin was preaching at her church, about the fact that we don’t forgive ourselves. We keep ourselves stuck in the bad memories, memories of times when we messed up, even after we have asked for forgiveness and been forgiven.

Put that doesn’t serve anybody! We have to learn to receive forgiveness from God, live freely, and don’t hold on to the mistakes. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Faith Walking: Blessings From The Bottom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Set Yourself Free [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Build A Strong Foundation [EXCLUSIVE]


Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

38 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Bad , Erica Campbell , faith walking , forgiveness , Memory , Mistake , sutck , Videos

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 days ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 5 days ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 3 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago