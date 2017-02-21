Faith Walking: Stuck In A Bad Memory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell recalls that a few years ago, her friend Kirk Franklin was preaching at her church, about the fact that we don’t forgive ourselves. We keep ourselves stuck in the bad memories, memories of times when we messed up, even after we have asked for forgiveness and been forgiven.

Put that doesn’t serve anybody! We have to learn to receive forgiveness from God, live freely, and don’t hold on to the mistakes. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

