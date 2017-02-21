Faith Walking: Stuck In A Bad Memory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell recalls that a few years ago, her friend Kirk Franklin was preaching at her church, about the fact that we don’t forgive ourselves. We keep ourselves stuck in the bad memories, memories of times when we messed up, even after we have asked for forgiveness and been forgiven.
Put that doesn’t serve anybody! We have to learn to receive forgiveness from God, live freely, and don’t hold on to the mistakes. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
38 photos




































Wow we were young!!!! This is exactly 20 years ago.... Together for 20... This May we'll celebrate 15 years on marriage.. #GodIs #SoGood #WE15 @imericacampbell
#TBT me and @imericacampbell first Valentine's Day ©1997.... Photo Credit @teddyandtina
I had no idea 20 years ago that my life would be this awesome and blessed!!! And it's because God has allowed me to do life with you!!!Happy Mother's Day baby!!! @imericacampbell
