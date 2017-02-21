Jor’Dan Armstrong On Being Influenced By Mary Mary & Warryn Campbell [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gospel singer Jor’Dan Armstrong is also a songwriter and producer who has made music for Kierra Sheard, Johnny Gil, Tyrese and Keith Sweat. He talks about being a gospel artist with a mainstream sound, and having been a singer for many, years though his name might be new to a lot of ears. He also talks about his upbringing in the church, growing up around singers, and receiving pushback from family members about working with secular artists.

Plus, he talks about the show he did opening up for Mary Mary that helped his career take off, and how Warryn Campbell has been his mental mentor. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

