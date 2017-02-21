Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer From The Kids [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

22 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF speaks from the kid inside of him. He asks God why parents have to be so mean when they wake their kids in the morning and rush them out to get to school on time. He also talks about parents’ tendency to say “or Imma kill you,” after everything, asking God to strike down the “murderous spirit” within them.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this hilariously relatable prayer from this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

