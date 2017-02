Goo Goo & Kirk Franklin On Style For His 2017 Grammy Performance [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Fashion expert and stylist extraordinaire Goo Goo chatted with Erica Campbell about Kirk Franklin‘s style, and working with him to get his wardrobe on point at the Grammys. Goo Goo talked about how easy it was to get Kirk dressed for his monumental performance with Chance The Rapper and Tamela Mann at the award show this year.

Follow @GetUpErica

Kirk also explained why he loves taking fashion risks. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Goo Goo’s Tips For Maximizing Your Wardrobe [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: GooGoo’s Fashion Tips: Remixing Your Dress Collection [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Makes Kirk Franklin Laugh With An Impression Of Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Kirk Franklin’s Message To Those Who Criticize Him For Working With Chance The Rapper [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]