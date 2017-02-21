Entertainment News
‘Today’ Show Host Hoda Kotb Announces She Adopted A Baby Girl

23 hours ago

The Light NC staff
14th Annual Woman's Day Red Dress Awards

Source: Walter McBride / Getty


‘Today’ show host Hoda Kotb is celebrating a new addition to her family. Kotb called into the ‘Today’ show Tuesday morning to announce she had adopted a baby girl.

“She’s a Valentine’s baby. She is the love of my life,” Kotb said of her daughter, Haley Joy. “I didn’t know my heart could feel like this. This is a moment in my life that I never thought would happen and here it is, happening to me.”

The new mommy also posted a loving announcement on her Instagram page. ‘Welcome to the family!’ her caption reads:

My girl #haleyjoy

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

Kotb’s colleagues joined in the celebration, with Matt Lauer congratulating Kotb saying, “This little girl Haley is the luckiest girl in the world. You were made to be a mom.”

Congrats, Hoda!

SOURCE: US MAGAZINE

