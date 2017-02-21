Holy Black History Month! Trump To Visit National African American Museum

NewsOne Staff

Well, it’s still black history month, so Black Jesus is still performing miracles.

And to that end, the White House announced that President Donald Trump will visit the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture on Tuesday.

ABC News reports that the president was initially scheduled to visit the museum in observance of Martin Luther King day but the trip was canceled due to “scheduling conflicts.” He remained in New York on that day and instead met with Martin Luther King III at Trump Tower.

The outlet also reported that First Lady Melania Trump hosted the first lady of Israel, Sara Netanyahu, on a visit to the museum following the joint press conference between their husbands last week.

Mrs Sara Netanyahu met at the White House with @FLOTUS Melania Trump, who surprised her with a visit to @NMAAHC pic.twitter.com/c607mj9SBa — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 15, 2017

Sara Netanyahu’s visit was captured on Twitter and she reportedly said after the visit, “As we remember, with deep humility and reverence, the historic plight of slavery which the Jewish and African-American people have known all too well, we rededicate ourselves to those powerful words that both our nations hold dear: “NEVER AGAIN!”

Let’s hope our dear president learns something good.

