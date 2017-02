Pope Francis warns teens about text during dinner time and says the lack of face-to-face communication with adults could result in “war.”

The Pope told students last week at Roma Tre in Rome., that “When we’re at the table, when we are speaking to others on our telephones, it’s the start of war because there is no dialogue.”

Francis added that “dialogue which brings hearts closer together” is “a medicine against violence.”

Source: New York Post

