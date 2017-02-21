Durham Mayor Bill Bell Makes Push To Repeal HB2

Durham Mayor Bill Bell says, though the push by some to repeal House Bill 2 hasn’t changed, the circumstances have.” “There really is no downside,” Bell said.

Bell highlights that one reason is that the N.C. Sports Association says the NCAA is on the verge of pulling the state from consideration from hosting tournaments for the next five years. Another reason being the case involving a transgender teen in Virginia who has sued the local school board over the ability for people to use the restroom corresponding with their gender identity which will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court next month.

So, Bell proposed that lawmakers should first repeal House Bill 2. Then, Bell said they should put a moratorium on localities passing nondiscrimination ordinances either for six months or until the Supreme Court rules, whichever comes first.

