2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African Empires Beyond Egypt

1 day ago

Tami LaTrell
Ron Holland

In our final installment of our 2016 Black History Month series, ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ focuses on African empires and kingdoms. It’s often emphasized that Egypt was the premiere empire during and subsequent Antiquity. What isn’t often discussed is the bevy of other wealthy empires on the African continent that had a sturdy hold on trade, commerce and was heavily engaged in war and conflict. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland explores the rise, fall and impact of these African empires.

 

 


 

