Yaaasss! Michelle Obama’s Got A New Little Gig

The former First Lady is set to make an appearance on "MasterChef Junior."

2 days ago

The Light NC staff
Michelle Obama Delivers Final Speech At The White House

She’s baaaack! 

Michelle Obama is set to appear on the fifth season of the hit show “MasterChef Junior” later this month. According to the Los Angeles Times, she will be a guest judge on the cooking television series, which began its new season on FOX last week, consists of children between the ages of 8-13 who compete for a $100,000 prize. Given that the former First Lady made it her duty to encourage children around the country to eat healthy meals and exercise, it makes a lot of sense that she would sign on to serve a guest judge on this reality show.

We haven’t seen very much of Michelle and her husband former President Obama since #45 was inaugurated in January. They went on a whirlwind vacation to California and the Caribbean and recently signed a lucrative book and speaking engagement deal.

We can’t wait!

