How To Protect Against The Flu

2 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Teenage girl sneezing.

Source: Ian Hooton / Getty

 

A serious spike in the number of flu-related deaths in North Carolina over the past week has health officials concerned.

Eight people in NC died from the flu last week. A total of 32 people have died from the flu in North Carolina this season, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Here are four things the CDC says can keep you from getting the flu:

    • Get a flu shot

 

    • Try to avoid close contact with sick people

 

    • Wash your hands often with soap and water

 

  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. That’s how germs spread.

