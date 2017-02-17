How To Protect Against The Flu

A serious spike in the number of flu-related deaths in North Carolina over the past week has health officials concerned.

Eight people in NC died from the flu last week. A total of 32 people have died from the flu in North Carolina this season, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Read more at: ABC11

Here are four things the CDC says can keep you from getting the flu:

Get a flu shot

Try to avoid close contact with sick people

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. That’s how germs spread.

