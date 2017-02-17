Free Weekend Community Events

Event Description:

“Movement of Youth” will be coming to St. Augustine AME Zion Church, Saturday, February 18, 2017, 1 until 3 p.m. The speaker will be Atrayus O. Goode, an award-winning motivational speaker, mentor, and public servant. Goode is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and founded the “Movement of Youth” while a student in 2006. Goode’s program helps youths to be empowered and enriched as well as being prepared for opportunities such as a summer academy, J.U.S.T. Global Fellowship, and scholarships through the Tyreic E. Hemphill Memorial Scholarship Fund. Refreshments will be served during the event. St. Augustine AMEZ is located at 140 St. Augustine Church Road, Carthage, NC. The pastor is the Rev. Emily T. Davis. For more information and to register for the seminar, call 910-691-4555 or 910-673-0533. All youths and adults are invited. The program is free and open to all.