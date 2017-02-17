Free Weekend Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Healthy Relationship Workshop
|Event Date:
|02/18/2017
|Event Time:
|12:30-4:00
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Maple Temple United Church of Christ
|Address Line 1:
|304 Dacian Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27610
|Event Description:
|Please join us for an afternoon of enlightenment and fun for all ages: YOUTH, COUPLES, & ADULTS.
To include: Speakers, Holy Hip Hop Praise Dancing, Spoken Word, and Refreshments.
|Event Contact:
|Sister Shereen A. Montgomery
|Event Contact Number:
|919-633-6038
|Sunday School Black History program
|Event Date:
|02/18/2017
|Event Time:
|5pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|see event description
|Address Line 1:
|8566 devil race track
|City, State, Zip:
|Four Oaks, NC 27524
|Event Description:
|Bentonville Disciples Church Sunday School will have their annual Black History program Saturday, February 18th at 5pm.
Dr. Carolyn Ennis, First Missionary Baptist Church, Smithfield, NC will be the guest speaker. You are welcome to join us dressing in our “Old timey” clothes, aprons and bonnets. Come and enjoy the “old note singing” followed by old timey refreshments such as blackeye peas, cabbage, neckbones, pig feet, fat back, molasses, flour bread or biscuits. Bentonville Church Pastor Dr Deron Mclamb 8566 devil race track road Four Oaks. More info 919 628 5269
|Event Contact:
|connie bryant
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 628-5269
|Apostolic Surge Weekend 2017
|Event Date:
|02/17/2017-02/18/2017
|Event Time:
|7pm and 10am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Destiny International Ministries
|Address Line 1:
|3329 Forestville Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27616
|Event Description:
|Come and join us for a powerful weekend with guest speaker
Apostle Axel Sippach. Our service on Friday night will begin at 7pm and
our Saturday session will begin at 10am with an Apostolic Round Table with Q/A.
|Event Contact:
|Junita Spivey
|Event Contact Number:
|919-217-8795
|Sparkle Mentoring Program Interest Meeting
|Event Date:
|02/18/2017
|Event Time:
|1:30PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|North Regional Public Library
|Address Line 1:
|7009 Harps Mill Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC
|Event Description:
|Sparkle Mentoring Program targets minority girls 12-18. The program encourages teens to live up to their potential. We seek to improve the teens’ leadership, educational, and social development through interactive monthly workshops and activities. Parental involvement is strongly encouraged.
This meeting will focus on recruiting mentees and mentors interested in learning more about the vision, goals and policies of Sparkle. Please come with excitement and bring someone with you.
|Event Contact:
|Stacey Chestnut
|Event Contact Number:
|919-706-8207
|Immeasurable
|Event Date:
|02/19/2017
|Event Time:
|8:00 am Service and 10:30 am Service
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Elevation Baptist Church East and West Campus
|Address Line 1:
|4729 New Bern Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC, 27610
|Event Description:
|Elevation Baptist Church Fine Arts Ministry presents
National Recording Artist “Immeasurable”
“He Loves Us”
“Join us as we Come Together and Worship Our Lord and Savior in Music & Song”EBC West Campus 4729 New Bern Ave- Raleigh, NC 27610- 8 a.m. Service
EBC East Campus 5271 EBC Village Way-Knightdale, NC 27545- 10:30 a.m. Service
|Event Contact:
|Brenda Branch
|Event Contact Number:
|919-622-7449
|“Supernatural Surge Revival”
|Event Date:
|02/19/2017 – 02/26/2017
|Event Time:
|Sunday Services 10:45a; Weeknight Services 7p; Saturday Service 6p
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Kings Domain Praise and Worship Center, Inc
|Address Line 1:
|1904 Sam Potts Highway
|City, State, Zip:
|Hallsboro, NC 28442
|Event Description:
|Join Apostle Dr Carlos Shipman and the Kings Domain Church Family in their Supernatural Surge Revival on February 19-26, 2017 at our church location at 1904 Sam Potts Highway in Hallsboro, NC. Bringing the Word of the Lord will be Prophet Eric Nana Afriyie of Ghana, Africa. Sunday Services will begin at 10:45a. Weeknight Services will begin at 7p. Saturday Service will begin at 6p Come out and hear what the Spirit shall say to the Church!
|Event Contact:
|Sister Carlet Horne
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 234-6794
|17th Annual Pastoral Anniversary
|Event Date:
|02/19/2017
|Event Time:
|3:00 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Lipscomb Grove Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|800 Lipscomb Grove Church Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Hillsborough, NC 27278
|Event Description:
|The Lipscomb Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating the 17th pastoral anniversary of Rev. Hughes T. Crisp, Sr. on Sunday, February 19th at 3:00 p.m. The guest speaker is Rev. Dr. Albert Faulkner of Elijah Grove Baptist Church, Roxboro, NC.
|Event Contact:
|Vivian King
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 923-2938
|Movement of Youth
|Event Date:
|02/18/2017
|Event Time:
|1-3 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St. Augustine AME Zion Church
|Address Line 1:
|140 St. Augustine Church Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Carthage, NC
|Event Description:
|“Movement of Youth” will be coming to St. Augustine AME Zion Church, Saturday, February 18, 2017, 1 until 3 p.m. The speaker will be Atrayus O. Goode, an award-winning motivational speaker, mentor, and public servant. Goode is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and founded the “Movement of Youth” while a student in 2006. Goode’s program helps youths to be empowered and enriched as well as being prepared for opportunities such as a summer academy, J.U.S.T. Global Fellowship, and scholarships through the Tyreic E. Hemphill Memorial Scholarship Fund. Refreshments will be served during the event. St. Augustine AMEZ is located at 140 St. Augustine Church Road, Carthage, NC. The pastor is the Rev. Emily T. Davis. For more information and to register for the seminar, call 910-691-4555 or 910-673-0533. All youths and adults are invited. The program is free and open to all.
|Event Contact:
|Rev. Emily T. Davis
|Event Contact Number:
|910-673-0533
