Faith Walking: Blessings From The Bottom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about how Job coped with his dire circumstances by staying close to God during his hardships, despite the fact that other people told him to just give up. But, Erica explains, his faith at that bottom helped him rise and grow.

Similarly, Erica looks back on her humble beginnings and recalls how she learned from them. “Your start does not determine your finish. Sometimes your start is what builds your finish,” she says. Check out this exclusive video to hear her message about the blessings at the bottom, in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

