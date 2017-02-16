Get Up Erica
Maurette Brown-Clark On The Unconditional Love Of Motherhood [EXCLUSIVE]

24 hours ago

Erica Campbell
While guest-hosting for Erica Campbell, Maurette Brown-Clark opened up about her experience discovering the special kind of love that motherhood entails. She explains that she wasn’t super prepared to become a mother, and that she didn’t know her heart “could love like it loves, and be the exact same love for three totally different people.”

Having gone through this, Maurette explains the clarity this creates when she thinks of the fact that God gave his only begotten son to the world. Plus, she has a request for other mothers who might be listening. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

