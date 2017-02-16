Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Unregulated Self Esteem [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

22 hours ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that she was looking back on some of her posts from last year, and she decided to bring this particular one back. She urges listeners to check their pride, because “pride is unregulated self-esteem,” and it often makes way for the enemy to come in and take over.

But don’t be fooled by the word “pride.” Whether you’re thinking too highly of yourself, or too little, it is an invitation to the enemy that you don’t want to send out! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Continue reading Ericaism: Unregulated Self Esteem [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

