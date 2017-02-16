Durham Police Fatally Shoot Wanted Man

A man wanted on several outstanding warrants was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon by Durham police officers. A special team was sent to arrest 24-year-old Kenneth Lee Bailey Jr with caution that the incident could turn violent, and it did.

Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis spoke to a crowd during a news conference and said the man ran from a house on Glenbrook Drive after three officers attempted to serve a warrant for the man’s arrest around 2:20 p.m. They were chasing him on foot when the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers. Officers pulled their guns and fired.

Neighbors were stunned by the event and emotions were high as they looked on the scene and watched the officers cover the body of the suspect.

Durham’s Police Chief speaks on the incident.

Source: ABC11

