Louisiana Judge Denies Calling Black Woman The ‘N-Word’

News One
Representatives for Kaneitra Johnson filed a complaint about the judge with the Louisiana Judiciary Commission.

16 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Louisiana state district judge Mike Erwin denied this week that he referred to a Black woman as the N-word during a Feb. 3 incident in a local bar, reports The Advocate.

From The Advocate:

At least five patrons at Sammy’s Grill told East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputies they didn’t hear state district judge Mike Erwin direct a racial slur toward a black woman at the bar, a word that the judge said Tuesday he’s never used.

The woman, Kaneitra Johnson, has alleged that Erwin at least twice called her a “n****r” in an argument over a bar stool at the popular Highland Road restaurant. The judge has been banned from the eatery since the Feb. 3 incident, although the restaurant’s owner has declined to comment on Johnson’s specific allegations.

Erwin also responded to the allegations for the first time on Tuesday. In a written statement provided just after the Sheriff’s Office released the detective’s report on the incident, Erwin said, “Now that the Sheriff’s department has issued the report — which does not find one single witness that corroborates the original allegation — I can finally defend my actions and my record as a judge.”…Representatives for Kaneitra Johnson have said they filed a complaint about the judge with the Louisiana Judiciary Commission, saying his use of a racial slur shows bias.

The NAACP and the Nation of Islam are calling for Erwin’s resignation from the bench, reports KTLA.

SOURCE: The AdvocateKTLA

<a href="https://newsone.com/3634392/yahoo-finance-headline-typo-niggernavy-sent-black-twitter-into-a-frenzy/"><strong>NewsOne</strong></a&gt; reports: <em>Yahoo Finance’s social media team tweeted out the following headline around 10:01 p.m. EST: “Trump wants a much nigger navy: Here’s how much it’ll cost.”</em> <em>Black twitter collectively formed the #NiggerNavy and went in with memes and gifs exposing the error. <strong><a href="https://www.buzzfeed.com/tamerragriffin/yahoo-finance-nigger-navy-typo?utm_term=.vw7wAoA2r#.vw7wAoA2r&quot; target="_blank">Buzzfeed News</a></strong> credits @JeSuisDawn with creating the hashtag.</em> <em>Yahoo Finance tweeted out an apology around midnight, but the damage had already been done.</em> Check out the funniest Twitter responses in the accompanying gallery.


 

 

 

 

