Louisiana Judge Denies Calling Black Woman The ‘N-Word’

Louisiana state district judge Mike Erwin denied this week that he referred to a Black woman as the N-word during a Feb. 3 incident in a local bar, reports The Advocate.

From The Advocate:

At least five patrons at Sammy’s Grill told East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputies they didn’t hear state district judge Mike Erwin direct a racial slur toward a black woman at the bar, a word that the judge said Tuesday he’s never used.

The woman, Kaneitra Johnson, has alleged that Erwin at least twice called her a “n****r” in an argument over a bar stool at the popular Highland Road restaurant. The judge has been banned from the eatery since the Feb. 3 incident, although the restaurant’s owner has declined to comment on Johnson’s specific allegations.

Erwin also responded to the allegations for the first time on Tuesday. In a written statement provided just after the Sheriff’s Office released the detective’s report on the incident, Erwin said, “Now that the Sheriff’s department has issued the report — which does not find one single witness that corroborates the original allegation — I can finally defend my actions and my record as a judge.”…Representatives for Kaneitra Johnson have said they filed a complaint about the judge with the Louisiana Judiciary Commission, saying his use of a racial slur shows bias.

The NAACP and the Nation of Islam are calling for Erwin’s resignation from the bench, reports KTLA.

SOURCE: The Advocate, KTLA

SEE ALSO:

Louisiana Judge Barred From Restaurant After Hurling N-Word Slur

Louisiana Sheriff’s Bizarre Race Rant Clouds Justice For Joe McKnight