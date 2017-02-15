Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Set Yourself Free [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

23 hours ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that she’s heard people say “you don’t understand what I’ve been through” so many times, and that many people don’t believe they are worthy of God’s grace and love.

But Erica recalls a quote she has heard: “every Christian has a past, and every sinner has a future.” in other words, there is no need to beat yourself up about things you have done in your past. Set yourself free from all that guilt! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

