Faith Walking: Set Yourself Free [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that she’s heard people say “you don’t understand what I’ve been through” so many times, and that many people don’t believe they are worthy of God’s grace and love.

Follow @GetUpErica

But Erica recalls a quote she has heard: “every Christian has a past, and every sinner has a future.” in other words, there is no need to beat yourself up about things you have done in your past. Set yourself free from all that guilt! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Faith Walking: Build A Strong Foundation [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Beat People Up With Your Faith [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: You Can’t Go Up If You Don’t Grow Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]