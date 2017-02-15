Maurette Brown-Clark: Don’t Forget To Celebrate Your Own Victories [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Maurette Brown-Clark was guest-hosting for Erica Campbell when she talked about the NAACP Image Awards this past weekend, which exists in a season jam-packed with award shows. Watching so many deserving artists celebrate their victories on TV can either motivate you, or cause you to want a shiny trophy of your own.

Follow @GetUpErica

Maurette explains that this is why we have to celebrate our personal victories, no matter how different they look from the ones showcased on those award shows. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Faith Walking: Maurette Brown-Clark Explains How Her Faith Kept Her Going [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Maurette Brown-Clark Explains Faith As A “Down-Payment On Your Future” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: How Faith Played A Role In Maurette Brown-Clark’s First Pregnancy [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]