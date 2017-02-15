Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Mr. Griffin: Don’t Panic, Just Trust God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

19 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of Mr. Griffin, GRIFF talks about the jarring experience of receiving a letter from the I.R.S with some not-so-great news in it about his tax return- he won’t be receiving it this year. He had to read the letter over several times in order to understand all the crazy legal jargon, but once he did, he was so upset!

But, he says, he didn’t panic. He decided to just to turn to God and give him his trust in going forward. The money would have been nice, of course, but he’s also going to just fine without it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: God Works Through People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: How GRIFF’s Mom Spoke Life Over Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: How You Were Raised Is No Excuse [EXCLUSIVE]


2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

100 photos Launch gallery

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

Continue reading 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

God , i.r.s. , Money , mr. griffin , panic , trust

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago