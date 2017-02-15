Mr. Griffin: Don’t Panic, Just Trust God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Mr. Griffin, GRIFF talks about the jarring experience of receiving a letter from the I.R.S with some not-so-great news in it about his tax return- he won’t be receiving it this year. He had to read the letter over several times in order to understand all the crazy legal jargon, but once he did, he was so upset!

But, he says, he didn’t panic. He decided to just to turn to God and give him his trust in going forward. The money would have been nice, of course, but he’s also going to just fine without it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

