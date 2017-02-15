Q & Sharlinda Parker On How They Keep Communication Between Them Strong [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Q Parker– founding member of 112 -and his lovely wife Sharlinda Parker chatted with Maurette Brown-Clark about their program called “Couples 4:12.” They created the program in order to help couples strengthen their marriages through God’s word. Often, when people get married, they don’t quite understand the duty they have as a husband or a wife, and they have to learn on the way.

Sharlinda talks about the importance of communication in a marriage, and how they keep their communication skills sharp as a unit. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

