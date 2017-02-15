Q & Sharlinda Parker On How They Keep Communication Between Them Strong [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Q Parker– founding member of 112 -and his lovely wife Sharlinda Parker chatted with Maurette Brown-Clark about their program called “Couples 4:12.” They created the program in order to help couples strengthen their marriages through God’s word. Often, when people get married, they don’t quite understand the duty they have as a husband or a wife, and they have to learn on the way.
Sharlinda talks about the importance of communication in a marriage, and how they keep their communication skills sharp as a unit. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: Q & Sharlinda Parker’s Tips On Healing From Hurtful Communication In Marriage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Joy Living: Erica Campbell Shares Marriage Advice She Received From Ruby Dee & Ossie Davis [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Ericaism: How To Avoid Marriage Explosion [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]
40 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Getty
1 of 40
2.
Source:Promotional
2 of 40
3.
Source:Getty
3 of 40
4.
Source:Getty
4 of 40
5.
Source:Getty
5 of 40
6.
Source:Getty
6 of 40
7.
Source:Getty
7 of 40
8.
Source:Getty
8 of 40
9.
Source:Getty
9 of 40
10.
Source:Getty
10 of 40
11.
Source:Getty
11 of 40
12.
Source:Getty
12 of 40
13.
Source:Instagram
13 of 40
14.
Source:Instagram
14 of 40
15.
Source:Instagram
15 of 40
16.
Source:Instagram
16 of 40
17.
Source:Instagram
17 of 40
18.
Source:Instagram
18 of 40
19.
Source:Instagram
19 of 40
20.
Source:Instagram
20 of 40
21.
Source:Instagram
21 of 40
24.
Source:Instagram
24 of 40
25.
Source:Instagram
25 of 40
26.
Source:Instagram
26 of 40
27.
Source:Instagram
27 of 40
28.
Source:Instagram
28 of 40
29.
Source:Instagram
29 of 40
30.
Source:Instagram
30 of 40
31.
Source:Instagram
31 of 40
32.
Source:Instagram
32 of 40
33.
Source:Instagram
33 of 40
34.
Source:Instagram
34 of 40
35.
Source:Instagram
35 of 40
36.
Source:Instagram
36 of 40
37.
Source:Instagram
37 of 40
38. Wow we were young!!!! This is exactly 20 years ago.... Together for 20... This May we'll celebrate 15 years on marriage.. #GodIs #SoGood #WE15 @imericacampbell
Source:Instagram
38 of 40
39. #TBT me and @imericacampbell first Valentine's Day ©1997.... Photo Credit @teddyandtina
Source:Instagram
39 of 40
40. I had no idea 20 years ago that my life would be this awesome and blessed!!! And it's because God has allowed me to do life with you!!!Happy Mother's Day baby!!! @imericacampbell
Source:Instagram
40 of 40