Tony T. Roberts On Being Nocturnal & Hosting A Morning Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Comedian and actor Tony T. Roberts brought his fellow comedian friend Katrina Pope and came through to the morning show to catch up with his good friend GRIFF! After getting side tracked by recent developments in the sports world, they laugh about stand-up comedian life, and keeping those late-night hours while getting up super early to host radio every morning!

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

