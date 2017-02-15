Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Judy & Kim Go Head-To-Head In This Explosive ‘LHHNY’ Reunion Teaser

21 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

It’s a clash of the titans on the Love & Hip Hop New York reunion special and by titans, we mean Judy and Kim. The cast met up for a final hoorah (a.k.a fight) and to tie up loose ends (a.k.a fight) and as expected the drama between Yandy, Mendeecees, Samantha and Erika reached a new low.

Repost, somebody's nut ass reported it 😒😒 #LHHNY

A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Tea & Videos 💋 (@loveandhiphoptea4u) on

Erika accused Yandy of knowingly dating with Mendeecees while he was cheating on her and says Mendeecees would make up excuses about walking his dog to sneak away.

Then the mothers stepped in. A shouting match ensued and insults were thrown. The clip ends with the concensus that Mendeecees was pretty much cheating on everyone. Got it.

Part one of the reunion airs Monday at 8/7c on VH1.

RELATED STORIES:

‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy’s Repetitive Babymama Drama Carries The Season

Yandy Smith-Harris Sets The Record Straight About Her Marriage To Mendeecees

 

 

L&HHNY , Yandy

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago