Here Is How A 12-Year-Old Hopes To School Peers To Become Activists

Children’s book publisher Scholastic announced plans to publish a book in 2018 by a 12-year-old social activist that schools her peers on how to voice their social concerns effectively.

Marley Dias is the young activist behind #1000BlackGirlBooks, a movement to collect and donate children’s books that feature Black girls as the lead character.

“Through her smarts and ingenuity, she’s delivered a jolt of inspiration that’s sent an unstoppable shock-wave to kids everywhere who’ve stood up with Marley to shout ‘Yes!’ to the power of positive action,” said Andrea Davis Pinkney, Scholastic’s vice president and executive editor.

In the forthcoming book, Marley “will share her dynamic wisdom with readers everywhere,” Pinkney added.

Marley’s book, for readers 10 and older, explores activism, social justice, volunteerism, equity and inclusion. It offers tips to young people on how to use social media in campaigns for social change and justice.

At 12, the preteen has a wealth of experience to share. When Marley became frustrated by a lack of Black female characters in books, she launched the #1000BlackGirlsBooks drive two years ago. Her campaign to collect 1,000 books that feature Black female role models by February 2016 went viral. She easily surpassed that goal, reaching more than 8,000 books so far, according to Scholastic.

Marley’s parents nurtured her in a social activist environment. Her mother, Dr. Janice Johnson Dias, is the cofounder of GrassROOTS Community Foundation.

