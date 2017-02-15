The Latest In NC HB2 Issue

Governor Roy Cooper has submitted a new proposal for the repeal of House Bill 2 but many still have concern about the safety of others if the bill is repealed.

“February needs to be the month that we get this done or it may be too late,” said Governor Cooper.

HB2 requires people to use the restroom according to their biological sex listed on their birth certificate in government buildings, schools, and universities. The law also excludes lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people from anti-discrimination protections and blocks municipalities from adopting their own anti-discrimination and living wage rules.

Since the bill was passed many sports leagues have pulled championship and all-star games from the state and dozens of companies have scrapped expansion plans – causing millions of dollars of economic damage to North Carolina.

