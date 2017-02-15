Movie News
Watch “Hidden Figures” Free In Honor Of Black History Month

4 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Hidden Figures

Source: Columbia / Sony Music Entertainment

In celebration of Black History Month, 21 Century Fox and AMC Theaters  are joining forces to provide free screenings of “Hidden Figures” in communities across the country.

The historical drama — sharing the untold stories of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, three African-American women who were vital in launching astronaut John Glenn into space in 1962.

Tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis and can be reserved at https://www.amctheatres.com/hidden-figures-group.

Hidden Figures

Source: Hidden Figures / Philly Speaks

Also, 21st Century Fox and AMC Theatres are inviting school and community groups and non-profit organizations to apply for additional special screenings to be held in their towns. Groups can apply at http://21.cf/HiddenFigures for consideration. 

Application deadline is February 28, 2017 at 11:59pm EST. Winners will be notified March 2017.

Black History Month , hidden figures

