Why Anthony Evans Says Christians Should Sing About More Than God [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Gospel singer, songwriter & worship leader Anthony Evans has been on The Voice, and has already recorded 6 studio albums. His new single “See You Again” is off of his latest album “Back To Life.” He explains where the inspiration for the title of this album came from, and what he felt he had to come “back to life” from.

He talks about going on tour with his family, and how they felt about him releasing an album that includes R&B. Plus, he shares a powerful and inspiring quote, and even reveals details about his next project! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

