Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Why Anthony Evans Says Christians Should Sing About More Than God [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

20 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment

Gospel singer, songwriter & worship leader Anthony Evans has been on The Voice, and has already recorded 6 studio albums. His new single “See You Again” is off of his latest album “Back To Life.” He explains where the inspiration for the title of this album came from, and what he felt he had to come “back to life” from.

He talks about going on tour with his family, and how they felt about him releasing an album that includes R&B. Plus, he shares a powerful and inspiring quote, and even reveals details about his next project! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

RELATED: Deon Kipping On What His 3-Year-Old Son Is Doing To Help Him Fight Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Cheryl Fortune: “There’s More To Life Than What Happens To Us” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Dave Hollister Explains Why He Was Nervous About His Unsung Episode [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


2016 Stellar Gospel Awards

13 photos Launch gallery

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards

Continue reading Why Anthony Evans Says Christians Should Sing About More Than God [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards

Anthony Evans , back to life , Christian , gospel , Music , R&B , see you again

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago