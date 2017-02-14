Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Build A Strong Foundation [EXCLUSIVE]

19 hours ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell discusses the importance of a strong foundation. She reads from Luke 6, a scripture about how much stronger a house can withstand a storm when it is built on a foundation of rock, over anything else. Similarly with us as humans building relationships, businesses, and more, it will be hard to get through tough times if you haven’t build your motivation to get through on something solid.

So what is the reason you’re doing what you’re doing? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

