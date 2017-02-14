Get Up Erica
Love Talking: Love Can’t Last Without Friendship [EXCLUSIVE]

19 hours ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Love Talking, Erica & Warryn Campbell talk about how they’ve kept their love alive throughout their marriage. They go into detail about the work that love requires, especially in marriage, and break down the traditional wedding vows as an example. But most importantly, Warryn explains why friendship is the key to a lasting and loving relationship.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

