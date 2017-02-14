Love Talking: Love Can’t Last Without Friendship [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica & Warryn Campbell talk about how they’ve kept their love alive throughout their marriage. They go into detail about the work that love requires, especially in marriage, and break down the traditional wedding vows as an example. But most importantly, Warryn explains why friendship is the key to a lasting and loving relationship.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

