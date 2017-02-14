Mr. Griffin: God Works Through People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Mr. Griffin, GRIFF talks about the importance of people. If you know GRIFF, you know that he loves meeting new people, and has no problem chatting up a strange and making a connection. He talks about the fact God does things through other people.
Often, when blessings come our way, they come in unexpected vehicles, like a person you didn’t expect to see, or someone you’ve never met. So, GRIFF cautions, be weary of that anti-people feeling, because you never know when someone unexpected will bring you a message from God. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this inspiring message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
