Mr. Griffin: God Works Through People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

18 hours ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Mr. Griffin, GRIFF talks about the importance of people. If you know GRIFF, you know that he loves meeting new people, and has no problem chatting up a strange and making a connection. He talks about the fact God does things through other people.

Often, when blessings come our way, they come in unexpected vehicles, like a person you didn’t expect to see, or someone you’ve never met. So, GRIFF cautions, be weary of that anti-people feeling, because you never know when someone unexpected will bring you a message from God. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this inspiring message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

