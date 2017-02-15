Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss

Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss

Danielle Jennings
Days later and fans of Beyoncé are still discussing her losing Album of the Year at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, including her sister. Solange Knowles took to her Twitter account to voice her displeasure with her older sister losing AOTY and with the Grammys in general, despite winning her first Grammy during Sunday night’s show for her album A Seat at the Table.

Many notable artists have been very vocal throughout the years about the racism, discrimination and out-of-touch ideals that seem to plague the Grammys, with the most vocal being the 21-time Grammy-winning Kanye West. West let his opinion be known numerous times, but this year other artists publicly echoed his sentiments, including Frank Ocean, who wrote a scathing post on Tumblr, and most recently Solange Knowles.

After Adele decided to use her AOTY acceptance speech as a chance praise Beyoncé, complete with breaking her award in half as a gesture to share it, many Beyoncé fans voiced their disappointment on social media, Solange included.

In a series of tweets that have since been deleted, Solange took the time to not only acknowledge her sister’s loss, but also offer an awards alternative:

“There have only been two black winners in the last 20 years for Album of the Year. There have been over 200 black artists who have performed. Create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, award yourself, and be the gold you wanna hold my g’s.”

You can check out a screen shot of Solange’s deleted tweets BELOW:

 

