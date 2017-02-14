Chicago Girl Dies From Weekend Shooting

Chicago Girl Dies From Weekend Shooting

Another girl in a separate shooting incident remains in critical condition.

19 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Takiya Holmes, 11, died Tuesday in one of two weekend shootings of young victims on Chicago’s South Side, the Chicago Tribune reports.

A stray bullet struck Takiya in the head Saturday night. She was sitting in a parked car with her mother and other relatives. More than two days after the tragic shooting, her cousin, Rachel Williams, said in a social media post that Takiya “passed away in her mother’s arms,” the Tribune reported.

About 30 minutes before Takiya was shot, a bullet also hit Kanari Gentry Bowers, 12, while she played basketball with friends at Henderson Elementary School. A bullet struck Kanari in the head, and she remains unresponsive on life support.

“Shooters were aiming at other individuals when the girls were hit by stray rounds,” a Chicago Police spokesman told the Tribune.

The shootings happened in a “gang conflict” area, the spokesman added. No one has been arrested.

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune

