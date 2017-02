A surprise announcement was made by Jimmy Kimmel and Chris Harrison on ABC’s Kimmel Live, that the next Bachelorette for 2017 will be Rachel Lindsay.

Rachel is actually a contestant for this season’s Bachelor. Lindsay is the fan favorite, who has captivated Bachelor Nation with her beauty, smile and wit, will begin her journey to find love when Season 13 premieres MONDAY, MAY 22 on ABC.

CLICK HERE to see and read more on ABC

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: