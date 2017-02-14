List Of Valentine’s Day Deals And Freebies

We’ve put together a list of some Valentine’s Day deals and freebies.

Here are a few of the most exciting deals to look out for.

• Find heart-shaped treats at Auntie Anne’s Pretzel. buy-on, get-one heart-shaped Original and Cinnamon Sugar pretzels.

• Qdoba Mexican Eats… The chain is bringing back Qdaba For A Kiss… is a promotion that gives one free entrée with the purchase of an entrée if you pucker up at the register.

• Dunkin’ Donuts wants to make your Valentine’s Day even sweeter with a chance to win free coffee and doughnuts for an entire year. Enter the “Dunkin Love” photo contest by posting a photo to Instagram that explains what role Dunkin’ Donuts plays in your love story. And, don’t forget the #DunkinLoveContest hashtag. One grand prize winner will not only get coffee and doughnuts for a year, he or she will also receive $2,500

• Bob Evans: Take $4 off purchases of at least $20 after 2 p.m., both dine-in or carryout through Feb. 20, with coupon code 0759002580.

• Boston Market: Through Feb. 18, enjoy $4 off any $20 purchase with coupon code 39238.

• California Pizza Kitchen: Get one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert for $35 from Feb. 10-14.

• Chili’s: Dinner for two for just $20. No coupon code needed, and diners enjoy an appetizer and two full-size entrees for the price..

• Lone Star Steakhouse: Get a two for $20 deal, which includes one appetizer, two salads and two entrees.

• Show yourself some love with a heart-shaped pizza from Papa John’s – get a medium one-topping, heart-shaped pizza and an order of brownies for $15.

• Maggiano’s Little Italy: Start your meal with an appetizer or two side salads, followed by two entrees and a dessert to share for $85. Includes wine.

• Melting Pot: Enjoy a starter, cheese fondue, salad, your choice of entrees and chocolate fondue for dessert. Prices and menus vary by location.

• Olive Garden: New Never-Ending Classics start at $11.99. The meal comes with breadsticks and unlimited soup or salad. Deal is good for a limited time in February.

• Outback Steakhouse: Since true love never gets old, AARP members can take 10 percent off their entire check.

• Panera Bread: Take 50 percent off orders of $5 or more with coupon code BOLFD through March 31.

• Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Sign up for the newsletter and take $5 off your next visit, including on Valentine’s Day.

• Ruby Tuesday: According to RetailMeNot, Ruby Tuesday has two offers. First, buy one adult entree and get a second at 50 percent off. The second offer is $5 off a $15 food purchase. The offers run from Feb. 8-14.

• Steak ‘n Shake: Present this coupon to get a free iced tea with the purchase of a regular-priced fried chicken or grilled chicken salad at participating locations through Feb. 19. All milkshakes are also buy one, get one free.

