Don't Miss 'The Real' With Kathy Hughes & The Cast Of 'Media'

15 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Cathy Hughes on The Real

Source: TV One


Radio One founder Cathy Hughes and the cast of Media will be on The Real tomorrow! The daytime talk show features the media mogul, along with actors Brian White, Pooch Hall, and Finesse Mitchell.

Media, an original film written and produced by Hughes and her producing partner Susan Banks, showcases the life of a successful media dynasty. With Hughes’s enormous success we are sure that art may imitate life – if only loosely.

Don’t miss Hughes and the cast of Media tomorrow as they sit down with the ladies of The Real!

The Real airs in the Richmond-Petersburg area on WUPV at 11:00 AM.

Brian White , Cathy Hughes , film , Finesse Mitchell , media , movie , Pooch Hall , TV One

