NYFWNoir: How To Recreate The Natural Metallic Makeup Look From Tracy Reese Fall 2017

On Sunday, Black designerpresented her Fall 2017 collection at 632 on Hudson in New York City. Tracy’s collection, which featured rich metallics, shades of autumn and bold patterns, was inspired by and embodied the Tracy Reese woman, a.k.a. the “Everywoman.” According to Tracy, the Fall 2017 “collection is an ode to the strength and beauty of the feminine spirit.” Right before the presentation, we got a sneak peek of the makeup backstage, which was led by Mary Kay’s global beauty ambassador. According to Luis, the makeup look, like the collection itself, was created to enhance each woman’s natural beauty. Keep reading to learn what Luis shared with us about the models’ makeup as well as how to recreate the look yourself, plus his makeup tips for everyday women everywhere.

The show came about for the Tracy Reese woman, which is really every woman. It was all about representing so I wanted to do a look that would work with every skin tone. I used two eye shadow shades, Limited Edition Mary Kay Eye Color Palette in Sunlight-Orange (launching February 16) in the crease and Mineral Eye Color in Amber Blaze on the middle of the lid. Metallic is a huge deal for fall and I used the metallic right in the corner of the lid just to get a little ray of light, which is totally something a woman can do. For those days when you’re feeling tired, or even in the winter, or when you’re having a special dinner with someone, adding a little bit of sparkle in gold or metallic adds more of that white to the eye and sparkle to whole look so it really helps. I used the highlighter, Limited Edition Mary Kay Palette in Sunlight-Champagne (also launching 2/16) just in the outer corner of the eye and I swirled it with small brush and blended with the other side of the brush. On the cheeks, we only have a bronzer, Mary Kay Bronzing Powder. I love bronzer year round. We need bronzer in our life especially when we’re dealing with lighting and the day is darker as it just really helps pull your look together. I did add some freckles. I used the Mary Kay Brow Definer Pencil to give natural freckles to skin. We did that to make it look like they really had freckles and to inspire women to embrace their skin tone whatever it looks like. As for the lips, Mary Kay has a nude Lip Liner in three shades, Light Nude, Medium Nude and Deep Nude, so there’s a nude for everyone. I lined her whole lips with the nude liner and used the Limited Edition Glossy Lip Oil in Magenta Ray (also launching 2/16) on top. You can make them as bright as you want but I basically dab it with my finger or a brush.

Something that woman can take out of this look is to use a little bit of metallic, use a little bit of gloss or something that’s not too drying on lips and don’t forget to use tons of moisturizer in the winter including on the lips. We used the Satin Lips Shea Sugar Scrub and Satin Lips Shea Butter Balm. It’s got shea butter and sugar in it and tastes amazing. Prep the lips, prep the skin and go for it. And embrace what you have!

Layer mascaras! I layered Lash Intensity Mascara, a volumizing mascara, with Lash Love Waterproof Mascara, a waterproof mascara. I put the waterproof on top. I think a lot of women miss out on waterproof mascara because they think it’s harder to take off or they heard don’t use it. But if you apply it the way I did, it gives an extra curl and makes your lashes really nice and dark. If you want to do a look with a lot of mascara on the bottom, use the waterproof mascara. I put the waterproof on top. I think a lot of women miss out on waterproof mascara because they think it’s harder to take off. However, if you apply it the way I did, it gies an extra curl and makes your lashes really nice and dark. If you want to do a look with a lot of mascara on the bottom, use the waterproof mascara, which is what I did.

Beauties, will you be trying this metallic look? Comment below!

Find out more about #NYFWNoir, here.

