Cheryl Fortune: “There’s More To Life Than What Happens To Us” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Gospel singer & songwriter Cheryl Fortune talked with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about her new single, “Fighter,” which she says was inspired by her twelve-year-old daughter. She explains what has kept her motivated in the face of adversity, “there’s more to life than what happens to us.”

Plus, Cheryl talks about the when fans can expect the release of her new album. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

