Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Cheryl Fortune: “There’s More To Life Than What Happens To Us” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Gospel singer & songwriter Cheryl Fortune talked with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about her new single, “Fighter,” which she says was inspired by her twelve-year-old daughter. She explains what has kept her motivated in the face of adversity, “there’s more to life than what happens to us.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, Cheryl talks about the when fans can expect the release of her new album. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Dave Hollister Explains Why He Was Nervous About His Unsung Episode [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jekalyn Carr On Wanting To Be A Gospel Singer From A Young Age [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs Reveals Exciting News Of Her Next Album To Erica Campbell! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

100 photos Launch gallery

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

Continue reading 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

adversity , Cheryl Fortune , Erica Campbell , Fighter , Griff , life , trouble

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago