Faith Walking: Don’t Beat People Up With Your Faith [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that God didn’t ask us to clean or fix ourselves before he extended his love to us. He gave us love while we were still sinners and flawed humans, so there is no excuse for people to be judging each other and new comers to church because they don’t know all of the terms or fit the appearance of a “good Christian.”

In order for people to understand God’s love and grow from it- they need to be loved! So quit the judgement, and start the loving. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this motivational message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

