Faith Walking: Don’t Beat People Up With Your Faith [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that God didn’t ask us to clean or fix ourselves before he extended his love to us. He gave us love while we were still sinners and flawed humans, so there is no excuse for people to be judging each other and new comers to church because they don’t know all of the terms or fit the appearance of a “good Christian.”
In order for people to understand God’s love and grow from it- they need to be loved! So quit the judgement, and start the loving. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this motivational message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Red Carpet Rundown: Celebration of Gospel 2016
1. Erica Campbell
2. Vashawn Mitchell
3. Yolanda Adams
4. Travis Greene
5. Tina Campbell
6. Kirk Franklin
7. Tasha Cobbs
8. Taraji P. Henson
9. Tank
10. Tamela Mann
11. Laura Govan
12. Tina and Teddy Campbell
13. Kenny Lattimore
14. Kelly Price
15. Jonathan McReynolds
16. Jessica Reedy
17. Donald Lawrence
18. David Mann
19. Fonzworth Bentley and wife Faune Chambers
20. Debra Lee and Tamela Mann
21. Bryshere Gray
22. Brian Courtney Wilson
23. Brely Evans
24. Dr. Bobby Jones
25. Bebe Winans
26. April Daniels
27. Anthony Hamilton
28. Anthony Brown
