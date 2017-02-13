Deon Kipping On What His 3-Year-Old Son Is Doing To Help Him Fight Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]His

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gospel singer Deon Kipping opened up to Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his cancer diagnosis and why he decided to share it so publicly with his fans and the world. He talked about the challenges he is up against as he goes through treatment, and what his son has started doing now that he notices a difference in his dad. Deon also discusses about his newest single, “Where He Found Me,” and the inspiration for it.

Plus, Deon talks about the concert, “A Night Of Love,” that his friends are throwing in his honor. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

