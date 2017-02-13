Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Deon Kipping On What His 3-Year-Old Son Is Doing To Help Him Fight Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]His

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Gospel singer Deon Kipping opened up to Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his cancer diagnosis and why he decided to share it so publicly with his fans and the world. He talked about the challenges he is up against as he goes through treatment, and what his son has started doing now that he notices a difference in his dad. Deon also discusses about his newest single, “Where He Found Me,” and the inspiration for it.

Plus, Deon talks about the concert, “A Night Of Love,” that his friends are throwing in his honor. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Deon Kipping Asks For Prayers Amidst Fight Against Cancer

RELATED: Cheryl Fortune: “There’s More To Life Than What Happens To Us” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Dave Hollister Explains Why He Was Nervous About His Unsung Episode [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

Continue reading Deon Kipping On What His 3-Year-Old Son Is Doing To Help Him Fight Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]His

11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

cancer , Deon Kipping , God , kids , prayer , son , Treatment , where he found me

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago