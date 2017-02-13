How The Image Awards Prove Kim Burrell Will Overcome Backlash Against Her [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Entertainment journalist Jasmine Brand broke down the highlights of The NAACP Image Awards this past weekend! The evening featured big wins by the likes of Tamela Mann, the cast of Black-Ish, and Kim Burrell and Pharrell, who took home an award for their “Hidden Figures” collaboration. Erica and Jasmine discuss how this reaffirms that the backlash Kim Burrell received earlier this year isn’t going to halt her career.

Follow @GetUpErica

Plus, Denzel Washington‘s acceptance speech made headlines after he dropped some of his signature gems of wisdom. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Love Talking: What Kim Burrell’s Viral Sermon Reveals About The Church & Homosexuality [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Kim Burrell Feat. Pharrell Williams “I See A Victory” [LYRIC VIDEO]

RELATED: David & Tamela Mann On Representing God On The Red Carpet [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]