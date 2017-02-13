Get Up Erica
How The Image Awards Prove Kim Burrell Will Overcome Backlash Against Her [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Entertainment journalist Jasmine Brand broke down the highlights of The NAACP Image Awards this past weekend! The evening featured big wins by the likes of Tamela Mann, the cast of Black-Ish, and Kim Burrell and Pharrell, who took home an award for their “Hidden Figures” collaboration. Erica and Jasmine discuss how this reaffirms that the backlash Kim Burrell received earlier this year isn’t going to halt her career.

Plus, Denzel Washington‘s acceptance speech made headlines after he dropped some of his signature gems of wisdom. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

