Cha-Ching! Oprah Sells Gustav Klimt Painting For $150 Million

recently made the deal of the lifetime!

According to Bloomberg, the chief executive officer of OWN sold a Gustav Klimt painting for $150 million to a wealthy Chinese buyer, grossing an extra $62 million. Ten years ago, Winfrey bought “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II” for $87.9 million at Christie’s auction house in New York. Since then, the paintings value has risen about 71 percent.

Gustav Klimt, “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II” (1912), oil on canvas. pic.twitter.com/VHGpQAeHOi — Chantal Barlow (@ChantalBarlow) February 9, 2017

The painting, that was created in 1912, depicts Adele Bloch-Bauer in a long, narrow robe and halo-like black hat, standing against an ornate background of mauve and green, Bloomberg describes. Bloch-Bauer was the Viennese wife of sugar baron Ferdinand Bloch-Bauer and the only woman Klimt painted twice.

As the news website pointed out, Winfrey temporarily loaned the painting to the Museum of Modern Art in 2014, but then art dealer Larry Gagosian reportedly lined up an interested buyer who was willing to pay upwards of $100 million.

Apparently, Winfrey is no stranger to art collecting. In 2015, she held an auction at her Chicago condo where she sold off a slew of artwork, including works from American Impressionist Francis Coates Jones and British-born painter Maud Earl.

Clearly Winfrey doesn’t need the cash— it’s estimated that the 63-year-old is worth a whopping $2.9 billion dollars.

RELATED NEWS:

Oprah Winfrey And Lee Daniels Rumored To Be Teaming Up For ‘Terms Of Endearment’ Remake

Oprah Winfrey Joins ’60 Minutes’ As Special Correspondent

New Nike Ad With Serena Williams And LeBron James Addresses Racial Inequality

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: