NYFWNoir: Legendary Beauties Iman And Naomi Campbell Serve Lessons On How It’s Done During Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week wouldn’t be complete without the presence of two legendary queens who have ruled the runway for years. Iman and Naomi Campbell showed up and served nothing but gorgeous during the amfAR New York Gala at the La Perla show Wednesday night. Let’s start off with Iman!
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty
The 61-year old beauty defied age in every way when she showed up in a curve-defining red Zac Posen gown. The dress designer was accompanied Iman to the event. The beautiful dress was sleeveless, with diagonal design going down the front and a mermaid inspired tail in the back.
Her gold jewelry complimented her look, designed by David Webb, and of course her flawless hair by Oscar James displayed a sea of bouncy waves. Make-up artist Porsche Cooper had Iman looking flawless to top off her overall slaying look.
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty
Then we have the lovely Naomi, who never fails to bring it as she came in sporting a beautiful orange number from the Versace Spring 2016 Couture collection. The sparkling gown came with a sexily plunging neck and a thigh-high slit that showed off Naomi’s toned legs. She paired the dress with golden strap heels that proved to be a perfect match. The 46-year old accented her look with a gold-bangle that went along perfectly with the dress and heels.
Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty
As usual, Naomi’s make-up is immaculate as she sports a glossy shade of red that’s the perfect fit for the golden eye shadow that brings out her almond-shaped eyes.
Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty
Her wavy tresses fell along her shoulders and back, creating an even more beautiful look for the London native.
It’s great to see that age is nothing but a number when it comes to legendary beauty. Check out more of what’s going on during NYFWNoirthis week!
#NYFWNoir: Everything You Need To Know
#NYFWNoir: Lots Of Melanin Spotted At The La Perla Show At New York Fashion Week
#NYFWNoir: Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Teaches Us How To Flex In Gucci
TREND REPORT: 7 Trends For Spring Summer 2017 From Black Designers At NYFW
1. NATURALLY NEUTRALSource:Getty 1 of 28
2. NATURALLY NEUTRALSource:Getty 2 of 28
3. NATURALLY NEUTRALSource:Getty 3 of 28
4. NATURALLY NEUTRALSource:Getty 4 of 28
5. LA LA ANTHONY, SERENA WILLIAMS, CIARASource:Getty 5 of 28
6. GO GRAYSource:Getty 6 of 28
7. GO GRAYSource:LaQuan Smith SS17 7 of 28
8. GO GRAYSource:LaQuan Smith SS17 8 of 28
9. GO GRAYSource:Hello Beautiful 9 of 28
10. STRIPESSource:Hello Beautiful 10 of 28
11. STRIPESSource:Getty 11 of 28
12. STRIPESSource:Getty 12 of 28
13. STRIPESSource:Getty 13 of 28
14. STRIPESSource:Getty 14 of 28
15. SHEER CONFIDENCESource:Getty 15 of 28
16. SHEER CONFIDENCESource:LaQuan Smith SS17 16 of 28
17. SHEER CONFIDENCESource:Getty 17 of 28
18. SHEER CONFIDENCESource:LaQuan Smith SS17 18 of 28
19. SHEER CONFIDENCESource:Hello Beautiful 19 of 28
20. SHEER CONFIDENCESource:Getty 20 of 28
21. SHEER CONFIDENCESource:Getty 21 of 28
22. SHEER CONFIDENCESource:LaQuan Smith SS17 22 of 28
23. IN MY WHITE TEESource:Getty 23 of 28
24. IN MY WHITE TEESource:Getty 24 of 28
25. IN MY WHITE TEESource:LaQuan Smith SS17 25 of 28
26. WHAT A WAISTSource:Instagram 26 of 28
27. FLOURISH WITH FLORALSSource:Getty 27 of 28
28. FLOURISH IN FLORALSSource:Hello Beautiful 28 of 28