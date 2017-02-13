Entertainment News
Al Jarreau Passes Away

54 mins ago

Melissa Wade
Al Jarreau, Dweezil Zappa and Erik Truffaz perform at Nice Jazz Festival 2010 - July, 19th

Source: Christian Alminana / Getty

 

Legendary singer Al Jarreau passed away on Sunday morning, just days after being hospitalized for exhaustion.  The singer leaves behind his wife, Susan, and his son, Ryan. He was 76.

The singer’s manager, Joe Gordon, released a statement–which was shared with EBONY by reporter Darlene Hill –about the singer’s death.

 

Dear friends, family and colleagues,

Al Jarreau passed away this morning, at about 5:30am LA time. He was in the hospital, kept comfortable by Ryan, Susan, and a few of his family and friends.

Ryan and Susan will hold a small, private service at home, for immediate family only. No public service is planned yet, but I will inform you if that changes.

Ryan asks that no flowers or gifts are send to their home or office. Instead, if you are motivated to do so, please make a contribution to the Wisconsin Foundation for School Music, a wonderful organization which supports music opportunities, teachers, and scholarships for students in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin. A donation page is here. Even if you do not plan to contribute, please list that page and give yourself a few minutes to watch a beautiful tribute video that Wisconsin Public Television produced to honor Al when he received his lifetime achievement award in October.

