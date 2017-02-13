National News
Home > National News

2017 Grammy Award Winners

1 hour ago

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

It was a big night for the music industry with Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann being winners in the Gospel field.  Also they joined Chance the Rapper on stage for a performance.

 

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC FIELD

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

WINNER: “God Provides” — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

 

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

WINNER: “Thy Will” — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters Track from: Love Remains

 

Best Gospel Album:

WINNER: Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin

 

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

WINNER: Love Remains — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

 

***  Lifetime Achievement Awards went to :  Shirley CaesarAhmad JamalCharley PrideJimmie RodgersNina SimoneSly StoneVelvet Underground

GENERAL FIELD

Record Of The Year:

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele

 

Album Of The Year:

WINNER: 25  Adele

 

Song Of The Year:

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

 

Best New Artist:

WINNER: Chance The Rapper

 

CLICK HERE to see a full list of the winners.

 

Grammy Awards winners

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago