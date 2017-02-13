2017 Grammy Award Winners

It was a big night for the music industry with Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann being winners in the Gospel field. Also they joined Chance the Rapper on stage for a performance.

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC FIELD

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

WINNER: “God Provides” — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

WINNER: “Thy Will” — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters Track from: Love Remains

Best Gospel Album:

WINNER: Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

WINNER: Love Remains — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

*** Lifetime Achievement Awards went to : Shirley Caesar, Ahmad Jamal, Charley Pride, Jimmie Rodgers, Nina Simone, Sly Stone, Velvet Underground

GENERAL FIELD

Record Of The Year:

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele

Album Of The Year:

WINNER: 25 — Adele

Song Of The Year:

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

Best New Artist:

WINNER: Chance The Rapper

