2017 Grammy Award Winners

It was a big night for the music industry with Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann being winners in the Gospel field. Also they joined Chance the Rapper on stage for a performance.
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC FIELD
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
WINNER: “God Provides” — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
WINNER: “Thy Will” — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters Track from: Love Remains
Best Gospel Album:
WINNER: Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
WINNER: Love Remains — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
*** Lifetime Achievement Awards went to : Shirley Caesar, Ahmad Jamal, Charley Pride, Jimmie Rodgers, Nina Simone, Sly Stone, Velvet Underground
GENERAL FIELD
Record Of The Year:
WINNER: “Hello” — Adele
Album Of The Year:
WINNER: 25 — Adele
Song Of The Year:
WINNER: “Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
Best New Artist:
WINNER: Chance The Rapper
