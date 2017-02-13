Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Queen Latifah Is Starting A New Series About Bible Stories

21 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

2016 Princess Grace Awards Gala With Presenting Sponsor Christian Dior Couture - Inside

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


Queen Latifah never stops working and her new project is focused on one of the world’s oldest books. Partnered with Dr. Holly Carter, the mogul will produce Fox’s The Scroll, a Bible-themed drama project.

As reported by The Jasmine Brand, based on an original idea by Carter, the project will be written by feature writer Michael Elliot (Brown Sugar, Just Wright) and will reimagine some of the Bible’s most popular stories in present day through a group of friends and colleagues that are modern-day versions of some of the Bible’s most notable characters.

In the past year alone, Queen has produced The Perfect Match, VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail the Queens, and The Rap Game— to name a few. While this is not her first go-round in the television realm, this is the first religious-focused project she’s worked on.

RELATED STORIES:

First Trailer For ‘Girl’s Trip,’ Starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith And Regina Hall, Arrives

Queen Latifah Is Working On A ‘Living Single’ Comeback

AM BUZZ: Queen Latifah Reportedly Carjacked; Drake & JLo Getting Cozy & More…

Holly Carter , Queen Latifah

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 weeks ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 3 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago