Yale To Drop Slavery Advocate’s Name From Residential College

Amid backlash from students and faculty, Yale University has decided to change the name of a residential college that was named after John C. Calhoun; a 19th-century politician who supported slavery. According to the Huffington Post, on Saturday the institution announced that it would rename the college after Grace Murray Hopper; a computer scientist who made strides in the realm of STEM.
From the Huffington Post:
The new name, which becomes official on July 1, will instead honor Grace Murray Hopper, a rear admiral of the Navy who earned her doctorate in mathematics at Yale in 1934 and was a pioneer during the early years of computer programming.
The switch comes after months of protests led by Yale students, employees and Connecticut residents who claimed that Calhoun and his beliefs about race and slavery stained the university’s reputation.
“The decision to change a college’s name is not one we take lightly,” Yale President Peter Salovey said in a press release. “But John C. Calhoun’s legacy as a white supremacist and a national leader who passionately supported slavery as a ‘positive good’ fundamentally conflicts with Yale’s mission and values.”
Although the name won’t officially be changed until July, students at Yale have been posting Hopper’s name throughout the residential college.
SOURCE: Huffington Post
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
